House passes parental school oversight measure

House Republicans on Friday passed a bill that would mandate local school systems give parents greater oversight over education, making good on a 2022 campaign pledge by Speaker Kevin McCarthy and providing fodder for a 2024 campaign battle over public schools.

The measure, which passed by a vote of 213-208, is unlikely to be considered in the Democrat-controlled Senate. It would affirm a parent’s right to address the local school board and would require education officials to provide parents with lists of books and other curriculum materials, online budgetary information and alerts about incidents of violence at their child’s school. Schools also would have to notify parents if their child uses a different name or pronoun at school.

“This bill aims to bring more transparency and accountability to education, allowing parents to be informed,” Rep. Julia Letlow, R-La., said during Thursday’s debate on the proposal, which Republicans have named the “Parents Bill of Rights.”

“Over the past two years, we’ve seen too many instances where, rather than opening their doors to welcome parents in as partners, some schools instead slammed them shut and said that government bureaucrats know what's best for our children,” Letlow said. “Parents across this country have overwhelmingly spoken out that they have had enough.”

Democrats dismissed the proposal as a gimmick and dubbed it the “Politics Over Parents Act.” They say parents already have many of the rights stipulated by the bill.