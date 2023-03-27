The overclassification problem plaguing the federal government

Twenty-six years ago, a bipartisan Senate commission chaired by late Senator Daniel Moynihan warned that excessive government secrecy and overclassification would have significant consequences for the national interest. The commission found that “secrecy is the ultimate mode of regulation … for the citizen does not even know that he or she is being regulated.”

Rather than take stake in the commission’s recommendation that Congress should reassert its authority and reform the executive branch classification system, over the last several decades the problem has only gotten worse.

Executive branch officials from both political parties continue to arbitrarily overclassify government information to prevent oversight and withhold information from the public.

According to the National Archives and Records Administration, in 2017, over 4 million Americans with security clearances classified nearly 50 million documents, a system that cost American taxpayers over $18 billion.

President Biden’s own director of national intelligence, Avril Haines, acknowledged the overclassification problem on numerous occasions. As Director Haines said in January, “overclassification undermines the basic trust that public has in its government.”