Nashville shooting unearths familiar partisan split on gun bills

The shooting at a private school in Nashville has reignited a debate in Congress over American gun violence, but there’s still no clear line for lawmakers to pass further legislation on the issue.

The deaths of three children and three adults at the school Monday prompted President Joe Biden and some congressional Democrats to renew calls for legislation to ban assault weapons or bolster the background check system, which Republicans have opposed.

“I can’t do anything except plead with the Congress to act reasonably,” Biden told reporters Tuesday as he departed the White House.

And some Republican members of Congress called for measures that would add more law enforcement officers at schools, efforts that in the past have run into opposition from some Democratic senators.

“We have to work to protect children at school, and that means increasing security,” Tennessee Republican Sen. Marsha Blackburn said at a Judiciary Committee hearing the day after the school shooting in her state.