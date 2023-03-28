Paul eyes floor votes on firefighter bill after committee spat

The Senate this week will vote to begin debate on a bill to reauthorize federal grant programs for local fire departments, spending valuable floor time on bipartisan legislation most senators would prefer to pass by unanimous consent.

Sen. Rand Paul, ranking member of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee that has jurisdiction over the bill, is opposed to quick passage and is seeking amendments after his efforts to alter the bill in committee did not go as planned.

The Kentucky Republican walked out of the committee markup two weeks ago before the panel voted by voice vote to report a similar bill to the floor.

Both versions of the bill would reauthorize the U.S. Fire Administration and firefighter assistance grant programs for local departments through fiscal 2030. The measure authorizes a nearly $20 million annual boost for USFA’s budget over those seven years, bringing the total to $95 million per year. The grant programs would be flat funded.

During the committee markup, Paul offered amendments to block the funding from going to fire departments that fired employees over COVID-19 vaccine mandates or have associations with anyone in China that isn’t employed by the U.S. government. He also offered an amendment to require the Treasury Department to identify unobligated COVID-19 relief funds that could be transferred to the USFA to offset its proposed funding increase.