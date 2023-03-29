Senate votes to repeal two Iraq military authorizations

The Senate on Wednesday passed a bill that would repeal two decades-old authorizations to use military force against Iraq after supporters of the legislation had fended off floor efforts to amend it, including proposals that would have singled out Iran as a threat in the Middle East.

Sens. Tim Kaine, D-Va., and Todd Young, R-Ind., the lead backers of the measure, were able to keep the bill focused on the 2002 AUMF and the 1991 AUMF enacted ahead of the Gulf War. The Senate voted 66-30 to repeal both. A third AUMF , enacted in 2001 and not covered by the repeal, authorizes action against terrorism.

The repeal discussion moves next to the House, where Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., said he sees a strong chance that a similar bill will pass. But he also said the chamber would begin its consideration in committee. The White House says President Joe Biden supports the bill.

Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer, D-N.Y., counted the cost of the wars in U.S. soldiers killed and wounded in Iraq as he urged passage of the bill. "We owe it to all of them to act," he said.

"The United States, Iraq, the entire world has changed dramatically since 2002," Schumer said. "These AUMFs have outlived their use … every year we keep these on the books is another chance for a future administration to use them."