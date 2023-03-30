Founder of Senate ‘union tracker’ aims to empower staffers

Corrected 9:10 a.m. | Over the course of more than four years working on the Hill, Gabe Garbowit heard the same set of gripes from his fellow staffers that he felt.

The hours were long, and overtime often went unpaid. Office conditions could be subpar, and there was general confusion about staffers' rights when professional lines were crossed. Offices on the Senate side were siloed, stymieing communication.

“People had a lot of difficult experiences,” Garbowit, who spent the duration of his Hill career in the office of Sen. Tina Smith, D-Minn., said in an interview.

Garbowit left Congress in July and took a sharp turn away from politics. He worked briefly as a meat cutter at a Washington barbecue joint and then moved back to Minnesota, where he is doing temp work and plotting his next move.

He’s more than 1,000 miles away from the Capitol now, but the challenges he experienced working on the Hill are still top of mind. This month, Garbowit decided to do something he hopes will improve conditions for former compatriots still working in the Senate and those yet to join.