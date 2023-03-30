House passes GOP energy bill

The House on Thursday passed energy, permitting and infrastructure legislation that Republicans have described as a top priority, drawing support from a handful of Democrats on a 225-204 vote.

Addressing reporters after passage, Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., said the bill would trigger investment domestically if it became law.

“We can produce our own energy, all of the above, here in America,” McCarthy said.

Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer, D-N.Y., said this week the bill has no future in his chamber, and some House Republicans have said the bill must be changed to reach a bipartisan deal this Congress on federal permitting.

The White House said this week that if he received the bill, President Joe Biden would veto the legislation.