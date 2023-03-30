Ripples from Wisconsin Supreme Court battle could reach the Hill

The fight to control Wisconsin’s highest court has thrust the Midwestern battleground into the national spotlight as Election Day closes in on a pivotal race that could dictate future abortion and redistricting measures — and have implications for 2024.

At its core, the election Tuesday will determine the ideological split of the state Supreme Court. Liberals are within striking distance of securing a majority on the seven-member bench, which conservatives have dominated since 2008.

The officially nonpartisan race for the open slot pits liberal Milwaukee County Circuit Court Judge Janet Protasiewicz against conservative Daniel Kelly, a former state Supreme Court justice who lost his seat in an election three years ago.

In a state that boasts both a Democratic governor and strong Republican legislative majorities, the court’s role is especially notable. Wisconsin justices have previously issued decisive rulings on district lines, laws that limited the power of the executive branch and a host of other issues.

The results are sure to have an impact on abortion access in Wisconsin. The procedure is subject to a near-total ban under a law that’s been on the books for nearly 175 years. But the outcome will also decide the bench’s makeup heading into the 2024 election cycle, where justices could once again be asked to rule on the results of the presidential contest.