Support for national NIL standard for athletes cuts across party lines

As much as politics can divide, sports can unite. That much was evident at a House Energy and Commerce subcommittee hearing on college athletes' ability to make endorsement deals.

Republicans and Democrats alike agreed that there needs to be a national standard governing college athletes’ ability to make money off their name, image and likeness. But coming up with a set of standards to replace the patchwork of state laws that has cropped up in the last few years will be difficult — it would have to cover situations as disparate as an NFL-bound quarterback at the University of Alabama with a rugger at Bryn Mawr College.

While most issues in Congress fall under predictable party lines, members were more interested in touting where they went to school than establishing a place on the ideological spectrum at Wednesday’s Innovation, Data, and Commerce hearing.

Subcommittee Chairman Gus Bilirakis opened the hearing by making his loyalties known. “Go Gators!” the Florida Republican and University of Florida alumnus said as he introduced fellow Florida grad, and former NFL tight end, Trey Burton. Rep. Kat Cammack, R-Fla., questioned the panel of student athletes and school administrators with a signed Florida football helmet in front of her. Not to be outdone, an aide for Rep. Earl L. "Buddy" Carter, R-Ga., unfurled a University of Georgia banner for Carter, who also had a signed football and a Bulldogs figurine.

The name, image and likeness (NIL) debate took off when former UCLA standout Ed O’Bannon sued the NCAA after his face graced the cover of EA Sports’ NCAA Basketball 09 video game. In 2019, California passed a law allowing student athletes in the state to make NIL deals, and since then most states have enacted their own legislation.