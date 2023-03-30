Tensions appear on gun legislation after latest school shooting

Lawmaker tension boiled over on Capitol Hill this week as it became clearer that Congress would not pass legislation in the wake of another fatal school shooting.

Speaker Kevin McCarthy at a press conference Thursday showed no signs that Republicans would bring forward tougher firearm measures in response to the shooter at a private school in Nashville who killed three 9-year-old children and three adults on Monday.

"I don't think one piece of legislation solves this. I think a nation together, working together, solves a problem that's much bigger than us,” McCarthy said.

Democrats, who on Wednesday had called on the Republican majority to hold floor votes on bills that would ban assault weapons, indicated Thursday they did not have immediate plans to pursue a discharge petition that would force such a vote.

“We haven't made any decisions one way or the other with respect to a particular legislative approach,” Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries of New York told reporters. “But we are going to continue to make it clear that Congress must act.”