Fetterman discharged from Walter Reed, depression in remission

Sen. John Fetterman was discharged Friday from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, where for the past month and a half the Pennsylvania Democrat had been receiving treatment for major depression in the neuropsychiatry unit.

Fetterman is back home in Braddock, Pa., and will spend the two-week Easter/Passover recess in his district. He plans to return to the Senate the week of April 17.

"I am so happy to be home. I’m excited to be the father and husband I want to be, and the senator Pennsylvania deserves," Fetterman said in a statement. "Pennsylvanians have always had my back, and I will always have theirs."

Fetterman's depression is in remission, according to David Williamson, Walter Reed's neuropsychiatry chief and medical director, who led the team in charge of his care.

The senator checked himself into Walter Reed on Feb. 15. According to notes from Williamson's briefing that Fetterman's office shared, he arrived with severe symptoms of depression, including low energy and motivation, minimal speech, poor sleep, slowed thinking, slowed movement and feelings of guilt and worthlessness.