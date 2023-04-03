How to reignite the spectrum marketplace

Fifty years ago, Marty Cooper stepped onto a busy New York sidewalk to make the world’s first call on his new invention, the cellphone. The plucky entrepreneur made that call to his rival at AT&T’s Bell Labs to let him know he’d been bested. Cooper had created a revolutionary way for consumers to call anyone, wherever they may be.

In the half-century since, the cellular industry has unleashed an explosion of entrepreneurial brilliance that has helped to connect millions of Americans. Ninety-seven percent of American adults now own a cellphone. The near ubiquity of Cooper’s miracle was made possible because $635 billion of private risk capital has been spent in the U.S. building wireless infrastructure since its inception.

Cellular technology has not only allowed consumers to wield more than a hundred thousand times more computing power in their hands than the entire Apollo program, but also the 5G wireless ecosystem is projected to generate an estimated $2.7 trillion a year in increased American economic output through 2025.

But just as consumers are starting to enjoy 5G, a cloud of uncertainty looms overhead. The ability of our former agency, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), to auction more spectrum expired on March 9 for the first time in history due to debates in Congress. This legislative hiccup makes it impossible to put new radio frequencies into the hands of data-hungry consumers. The government’s well of new spectrum to allocate to the private sector has run dry, and the normally bipartisan public policy process of refilling it has stalled.

For the sake of American global competitiveness, we encourage policymakers to resolve their differences quickly and get on with helping America maintain its international leadership in wireless.