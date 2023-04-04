Go Biggs or go home: Arizona Republican sponsors 521 bills in a day

Arizona Republican Rep. Andy Biggs introduced more than 500 bills last Wednesday — 521 to be exact: HR 1844 to HR 2364.

In just a single day, the former House Freedom Caucus chairman sponsored more bills than anyone else in an entire two-year sitting of Congress going back to 1973-74. If anybody else holds the record, they would have set it between 1789 and 1973.

Biggs’ 521 bills are 444 more than the 77 that he introduced in the entire 117th Congress, giving him credit for resolutions as well as bills. And it’s 419 more in one day than the 118th Congress’ second-most prolific legislator so far, Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida, has sponsored this year.

If his colleagues want to compete, they’ll need to pick up the pace. Three months into this Congress — with only 21 more months to go — Biggs is on course to introduce more than 3,600 bills.

The bills would set spending caps on hundreds of budget line items. According to a news release from Biggs’ office, they would collectively “reduce nondefense discretionary spending to pre-COVID levels,” in line with Freedom Caucus demands to cut $100 billion in spending in fiscal 2024.