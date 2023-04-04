Members of Congress join crowd outside Trump court hearing

Amid a chaotic scene of Donald Trump supporters, media and sign-toting protestors, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene was one of several members of Congress who appeared in the crowd outside the Manhattan courthouse where the former president was set to be arraigned Tuesday.

In the hours before Trump was expected to face charges connected to an alleged hush money case, the Georgia Republican and outspoken supporter of Trump spoke briefly at an event put on by the New York Young Republican Club outside the courthouse.

Greene stood in a crush of people, many carrying cameras and microphones, mostly members of the media. She wielded a bullhorn, but the crowd still largely drowned her out with whistles and shouts.

“The government has been weaponized against him. I'm here to protest and use my voice to take a stand. Every American should take a stand,” Greene said, as heard on an RSBN livestream.

“This is what happens in communist countries, not the United States of America,” Greene said. “We have to take a stand against the injustice, the corruption and the communist Democrats [for] taking our legal code, twisting it, manipulating it and perverting it into something it was never meant to be. Donald J. Trump is innocent.”