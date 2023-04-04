Mississippi senator plans to block Biden judicial nominee

Republican Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith said Tuesday she will formally block a judicial nominee from Mississippi, leaning on a contentious committee tradition that gives senators a de facto veto over appointments to district court seats in their home states.

President Joe Biden announced Scott Colom as a pick for a judgeship position in the federal Northern District of Mississippi in October. But his nomination has stalled, even as other judicial picks have funneled through the Senate Judiciary Committee process.

Hyde-Smith announced in a statement that she would formally oppose Colom’s nomination, citing concerns about his record.

“As someone with a strong interest in protecting the rights of girls and women, I am concerned about Scott Colom’s opposition to legislation to protect female athletes,” the Mississippi Republican said.

Hyde-Smith is blocking Colom’s nomination under a committee tradition known as the “blue slip” process, which some liberal advocates oppose, saying it allows senators to unfairly block Biden’s district judicial nominations.