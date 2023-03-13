Biden pick for Mississippi federal court awaits Senate hearing

A federal district court nominee from Mississippi apparently has been held up from a confirmation hearing, even as President Joe Biden’s other judicial picks have funneled through the Senate Judiciary Committee process.

Back in October, the administration announced Scott Colom as a nominee for a judgeship position in the federal Northern District of Mississippi. At least nine other judicial nominees who were announced after him have completed their confirmation hearings.

The reason for the delay appears to be a committee tradition known as the “blue slip” process, which gives senators a de facto veto over nominees to district court seats in their home states.

The Senate committee requires that both home-state senators return blue slips before moving forward on a district court nominee, and senators from both parties have used the move in the past to block judicial nominees from their states.

Sen. Roger Wicker, R-Miss., has returned a blue slip for Colom’s nomination, according to the senator’s office. Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith, R-Miss., declined to comment on the nomination, and her office did not return questions on Colom’s nomination.