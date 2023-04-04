Proposed DEA restrictions on telehealth will accelerate America’s opioid crisis

On Friday, the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) proposed new rules to permit the ongoing use of telemedicine to treat patients with opioid use disorder that fail to accomplish their stated objective and will effectively end access to treatment for the 8 million Americans estimated to have OUD.

If these rules move forward as drafted, tens of thousands will experience overdose or other harms from lack of treatment — and many could die.

Unfortunately, this is not my opinion — it is a fact. Cumulative research collected over the past 20 years shows that long-term treatment of opioid use disorder with buprenorphine reduces opioid relapses, overdoses and deaths.

An FDA-approved medication called buprenorphine has been shown to keep people with opioid use disorder from relapsing into problematic opioid use, which, in turn, reduces opioid-related overdoses and deaths and lowers the cost of care for OUD patients by more than 40 percent. When prescribed correctly, buprenorphine saves lives.

In spite of the mountains of research demonstrating the efficacy of OUD treatment with buprenorphine, by January 2020 — in the midst of an opioid epidemic that would claim more than 75,000 lives that year — less than 10 percent of people with OUD were receiving treatment with buprenorphine. For a country as large and wealthy as ours, that number is a disgrace by any measure.