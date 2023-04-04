Treasury tops up tax credits where fossil fuel jobs were lost

The administration plans to deploy federal money in former coal towns and communities losing fossil fuel jobs from two of President Joe Biden's signature legislative packages.

The Treasury Department released guidance Tuesday detailing how clean energy producers can receive more in federal tax credits if they build climate-friendly projects in areas that were once hubs for coal and oil jobs. The Treasury is offering the credits under an August law that contained $270 billion in tax breaks for clean energy.

The Energy Department separately rolled out an initiative to spend $450 million from the 2021 bipartisan infrastructure law for clean energy-related experimental projects on land formerly used for mining. Another $16 million under that law will go to West Virginia University and the University of North Dakota to work on getting minerals needed for renewable energy products from mining waste.

The coordinated announcement comes as Biden and administration officials are traveling the country to promote his domestic agenda. That included a stop for Biden on Monday in Minnesota at a plant that makes clean energy equipment.

The announcement also comes as Sen. Joe Manchin III and the administration spar over implementation of the August law he helped enact. The package included benefits for building clean energy equipment or facilities that produce clean power in a so-called energy community. That includes areas where coal mines have closed since 2000 or coal-fired power plants have been shuttered since 2010, a significant portion of local tax revenue or jobs are related to fossil fuels and the unemployment rate is at or above the national average, or the land is a polluted brownfield site.