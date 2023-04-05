Peter Welch on being the Senate’s (old) new guy, dairy, and how Dems like him win rural voters

A: Well, it’s true. Y’know, this was an only-in-Washington kind of story. There was an inspection of an upstate New York cheese-making facility. The place was contaminated and they shut it down — rightly so. But then they came out with the regulation prohibiting the aging of cheese on wood boards — that made no sense. That place [in N.Y.] was contaminated because of the practices, not because of the material they used. They really went overboard and would have been devastating to the cheese industry in Vermont.

I was in the minority at that point, so I thought “Who can help me on this?” Paul Ryan at that point was chair of the Budget Committee. So, I met with Paul on the floor and said, “Paul, we got us a cheese problem.”

And we were able to convince the FDA that they ought to take another look at that regulation, and they did.

Q: Let’s talk politics. The partisan divide is usually described geographically — the Democrats are in the cities and Republicans are out in the country. But Vermont is a rural state — in fact, by some metrics, it’s the most rural state. But you guys also have arguably the most progressive congressional delegation in the nation. Why are Vermont dairy farmers voting for guys like you and Bernie Sanders but Wisconsin dairy farmers are voting for Ron Johnson?

A: I guess the biggest thing is the size of Vermont — it’s really small and intimate. Both Bernie and I spent a lot of time out in the farms and out in the rural counties, and you get to know folks. It moves past the red state/blue state, “whose team are you on?” I get an opportunity to reach out and show my profound respect for our rural communities. I think the Democrats have to pay much more attention to rural America, to connect.

And the fact that I’m home every weekend. Just as an example, tomorrow, I’m going up to Sheldon, Vermont, which is near the Canadian border. We’re going to have a press conference at Howrigan Farm about the DAIRY PRIDE Act.