IRS unveils plan to crack down on tax cheats, improve service

The IRS unveiled a 10-year plan Thursday for going after upper-income households and bigger businesses that dodge taxes while also becoming a more nimble agency with top-tier customer service.

The IRS mapped out how it plans to use $80 billion that Democrats passed in August to pad the agency’s coffers after years of stagnant funding. It devoted the bulk of money to bolstering enforcement of the tax code.

“The plan released today is a bold look at what the future can look like for taxpayers and the IRS,” Commissioner Danny Werfel said Thursday on a call with reporters. “Now that we have long-term funding, the IRS has an opportunity to transform our operations and provide the service that people deserve.”

The long-awaited plan to beef up IRS funding, which spans 150 pages, has been a partisan flashpoint on Capitol Hill and in last fall's midterm elections.

To Democrats, the plan is a salve for a battered tax agency that has seen its funding and staffing decline by roughly a fifth since fiscal 2010. What's more, they say, cracking down on wealthy tax cheats will help reduce federal deficits.