Title IX changes seek to ‘minimize harm’ to transgender athletes

The Biden administration took steps Thursday meant to strengthen the rights of transgender athletes to participate in scholastic sports while giving high schools and colleges the ability to limit eligibility for competitive teams to ensure fairness.

The Department of Education proposed rule for Title IX regulations would not allow a “one-size-fits-all” categorical ban that excludes all transgender girls and women from any female athletic team, according to an administration fact sheet.

Instead, schools could develop eligibility criteria “that serve important educational objectives, such as ensuring fairness in competition or preventing sports-related injury,” and would account for the sport, level of competition and grade or education level, the fact sheet states.

Over the past three years, a wave of Republican-led states passed laws that completely bar trans athletes from scholastic sports. This week, the Kansas legislature overrode Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly's veto to impose such a blanket ban.

Education Secretary Miguel Cardona issued a statement that the new rule is designed to support Title IX protection for equal opportunity in athletics, and he encouraged public comment on the rule.