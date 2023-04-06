Trump’s legal woes will put Gerald Ford’s pardoning metric to the test

Richard Nixon’s legal problems ended on the steps of Marine One, with a double victory signal. Donald Trump’s began Tuesday with the first U.S. presidential perp walk in Manhattan.

The 37th president of the United States was soon pardoned by his successor, President Gerald Ford. For now, there are no pardons in sight for the 45th, who is now both a defendant in a criminal court and the front-runner for the Republican Party’s 2024 presidential nomination.

Trump walked into a Manhattan courthouse at 1:24 p.m. ET and immediately was placed under arrest and into the custody of the New York City’s district attorney’s office. As he exited his black Chevrolet U.S. Secret Service SUV, Trump turned and waved to the many television and still cameras behind a barrier about a block away.

But one thing became clear this week, in the words of one political strategist: “Trump isn’t leaving the stage without a fight.”

Trump, however, did not appear in a fighting mood Tuesday evening when he addressed his arrest and charges during prime-time remarks. He mostly focused on past grievances and other investigations, which could bring even harsher state and federal charges.