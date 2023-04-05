House Republicans’ energy bill deserves a second look

By Sunday, after his precedent-setting arraignment, Donald Trump will likely be at Mar-a-Lago, golfing and enjoying the high life. The media, hoping for a needed ratings bump, will continue its 24/7 coverage of what may be a long year of legal appearances for the former president.

Democrats will be celebrating the Trump indictment like big-game hunters displaying a long-sought trophy, while Republicans have no choice but to fight back against what appears to be a political prosecution of the former president that will divide the country even further.

But in “real America” this Sunday, people will be paying more for the gas to get them to church and for the Waffle House breakfast after the service, while in backyards around the country, the Easter Bunny will be hiding fewer and far more expensive eggs as raging inflation, higher rents and interest rates continue to squeeze family budgets and push the country closer to a recession.

But the focus of the talk shows and the political pundits this week won’t be on the economy or inflation or even Biden’s “investing in America” tour, a thinly disguised political marketing effort touting what the White House calls Biden’s so-called economic successes.

It should be a short trip given the Biden economic track record.