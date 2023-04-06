White House sticks with tradition and rolls the eggs

The White House rolls out its annual post-Easter celebration Monday with flocks of kids and 30,000 eggs on the South Lawn despite suggestions that it opt for potatoes or even rocks amid an avian flu outbreak and soaring prices.

The egg industry is crowing over its victory.

“It’s kind of our Super Bowl,” Emily Metz, CEO and president of the American Egg Board, said about the holiday, adding that more than 3 billion eggs are sold during the season.

The highly pathogenic avian influenza took a steep toll on commercial flocks of egg-laying hens and broiler chickens starting last year. Combined with supply chain issues, the avian flu helped fuel a 70 percent rise in egg prices in the 12 months through January 2023. Egg inflation moderated to an annual rate of 55 percent in February.

Twitter responded, as memes appeared in January calling for cheaper alternatives to Easter eggs, one of the proposed options being Easter potatoes. Potatoes USA, a commodity board in Colorado focused on marketing spuds, joined in on the chatter. #easterpotatoes continues to surface on social media.