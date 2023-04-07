Clarence Thomas responds to criticism of undisclosed travel

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas issued a rare statement Friday in response to an investigative news report about unreported trips he received from a Republican donor that renewed Democratic criticisms of the high court's ethical standards.

The statement followed a ProPublica report Thursday that for years Thomas did not disclose that he went on international vacations and received free flights on a private jet from billionaire and Republican donor Harlan Crow.

Thomas’ statement said he considers Crow and his wife “among our dearest friends, and we have been friends for over twenty-five years. As friends do, we have joined them on a number of family trips during the more than quarter century we have known them.”

“Early in my tenure at the Court, I sought guidance from my colleagues and others in the judiciary, and was advised that this sort of personal hospitality from close personal friends, who did not have business before the Court, was not reportable,” Thomas said. “I have endeavored to follow that counsel throughout my tenure, and have always sought to comply with the disclosure guidelines.”

Thomas also noted a change to reporting standards adopted by the Judicial Conference of the United States last month that changed when personal gifts may have to be disclosed.