DEA proposal sparks concerns about access to telehealth

Members of Congress and advocates worry a proposed rule from the Biden administration will make it harder for people to access a medication commonly used to treat opioid use disorder.

The Drug Enforcement Administration is proposing limiting telehealth prescriptions for buprenorphine to an initial 30-day supply until the patient can be seen in person by a physician.

The proposal follows a three-year period during the public health emergency where the DEA allowed providers to prescribe buprenorphine through telehealth without requiring an in-person visit — part of an effort to maintain access to care during the pandemic.

Providers said the pandemic-era flexibility worked, allowing them to expand access to the life saving-drug and keep patients in treatment. It was particularly helpful for people who lacked transportation or lived in areas with shortages of doctors. They say the flexibility should continue after the public health emergency ends next month.

“This could mean the difference between continuing therapy and going back to their addiction,” said Brock Slabach, chief operations officer for the National Rural Health Association, which represents health care providers in rural communities.