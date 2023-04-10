Lawmakers question ‘rushed’ US-Japan EV minerals deal

The U.S. struck a trade deal with Japan that aims to allow Japanese cars to qualify for a new electric vehicle tax credit and push China out of their critical mineral supply chains. But it’s not clear if Japanese automakers can shake off China in time to meet its increasingly strict sourcing rules.

And top trade and tax leaders in Congress, who passed the subsidy in last year’s climate spending package with the goal of loosening China’s control of electric vehicle critical minerals while shifting the supply chain to U.S. and friendly countries, argue the agreement has no teeth.

“It’s clear this agreement is one of convenience,” House Ways and Means Committee ranking member Richard E. Neal, D-Mass., and Senate Finance Chair Ron Wyden, D-Ore., said in a statement. “Even among allies, the United States should only enter into agreements that account for the realities of an industry, learn from past agreements, and raise standards.”

Congress has been critical of the Biden administration’s implementation of electric vehicle subsidy sourcing rules, since it can take years to build out aspects of mineral supply chains. Sen. Joe Manchin III, D-W.Va., who reserved support for the package unless it added new sourcing rules to favor the U.S. and its allies, has especially pressed Treasury to adhere to a stricter interpretation of the law that brings more manufacturing jobs stateside.

Manchin was among the lawmakers who decried the Treasury’s March 31 guidance, which he and others said would have U.S. tax dollars supporting manufacturing jobs overseas. The guidance requires a portion of minerals in a battery to be mined or refined in the U.S. or a country with a free trade agreement to qualify for half of the credit. The credit will at first apply to EV batteries in which 40 percent of minerals are sourced domestically or from free-trade partners. The amount will climb to 80 percent after 2026.