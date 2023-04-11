Rouda drops House comeback bid after suffering brain injury

Former Rep. Harley Rouda said Tuesday he will end his campaign to return to Congress as he recovers from a moderate traumatic brain injury.

The California Democrat, who served one term before losing a reelection bid in 2020, said in a statement that he underwent tests at a hospital late last month after a fall that revealed “a concerning diagnosis” including two intraparenchymal hemorrhages.

“Thankfully, my doctors say that I have started on the path to a full recovery,” Rouda said, also thanking medical staff. “But on their advice, I am ending my campaign for California’s 47th congressional district today. This is not the outcome I wanted. But my family comes first, and to be there for them, I need to focus fully on my recovery in the months ahead.”

Rouda was one of a handful of candidates so far to announce bids for the open 47th District, which Democratic Rep. Katie Porter is vacating to run for Senate. The Orange County district is a swing seat, and was one of the most expensive House races last year. Porter beat Republican Scott Baugh, who has also launched another campaign for the seat, by 3 points.

Porter has endorsed state Sen. Dave Min, who she defeated in a primary in 2018. Democrat Joanna Weiss, an organizer and founder of Women for American Values and Ethics (WAVE) Action Fund, has also said she is running. California’s all-party primary rules mean the top two vote-getters on primary day, regardless of party, advance to the general election.