As European tax looms, a border fee draws bipartisan focus

On both sides of Capitol Hill, there is budding interest in implementing taxes on carbon-intensive goods that enter the U.S., though Democrats and Republicans tend to be interested for different reasons.

In the Senate, Louisiana Republican Bill Cassidy is writing a preliminary bill, expected in a few months, to place a fee on foreign products brought into the country that are made with more pollution than similar American products.

Republicans Kevin Cramer of North Dakota and Lindsey Graham of South Carolina and Democrats Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island and Chris Coons of Delaware are broadly supportive of such a concept, generally called a carbon border adjustment mechanism.

And Rep. Scott Peters, D-Calif., is working on his proposal and “taking to colleagues,” said Paul Iskajyan, a spokesman.

Peters and Coons introduced legislation last Congress to implement a tax on a range of imported commodities, specifically steel, aluminum, cement, iron and the three fossil fuels: coal, oil and gas.