Khanna calls on Feinstein to step down

California Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna is calling on his senior home-state senator, Dianne Feinstein, to resign, saying in a tweet that “it is obvious she can no longer fulfill her duties.”

Feinstein, 89, who has already announced she will not run for reelection in 2024, has been absent from the Senate for nearly two months after a case of shingles that had her hospitalized in early March.

“I’m recovering at home now while I continue receiving treatment and look forward to returning to the Senate as soon as possible,” the California Democrat tweeted on March 7.

Feinstein has yet to return to the Senate since then. In addition to missing floor votes, Democrats are especially concerned that Feinstein’s absence is holding up action on party priorities, like advancing judicial nominees in the Judiciary Committee. Her vote is needed to prevent a deadlock with Republicans since Democrats only have a one-seat majority on the panel.

Similar dynamics exist on the other committees in which Feinstein serves but those panels – Appropriations, Intelligence and Rules – have fewer immediate priority bills or nominees than Judiciary.