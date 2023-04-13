Blue-state lawmakers flex muscles on state and local deductions

Lawmakers pressing to restore full federal deductions for state and local taxes are letting Speaker Kevin McCarthy know he doesn’t have the votes to extend the current $10,000 limit.

A new bill to fully repeal the so-called SALT cap has 46 House signatories, including lead sponsor Andrew Garbarino, R-N.Y., and seven other GOP representatives from blue states.

Republicans’ narrow House majority means they can lose only four GOP votes and still pass legislation if Democrats are all opposed. New Jersey Democrat Josh Gottheimer, a lead co-sponsor who is a SALT Caucus leader along with Garbarino, said at a news conference Thursday that he expects more GOP lawmakers to join the bill, sending a clear message to House leadership.

“That puts direct pressure on House Speaker McCarthy to listen to the millions of struggling middle-class families and take action to restore SALT,” Gottheimer said at the Thursday event in his district that was livestreamed on Facebook.

Republicans created the $10,000 cap on deducting payments to state and local governments when calculating federal taxes in their 2017 tax law. At the time, the package lost support from some GOP House members who represent districts in blue states like New York, New Jersey and California. Those states tend to have higher state income and property taxes, meaning the cap hits residents there harder.