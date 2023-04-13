Post-digital technologies and national security: challenge and opportunity

While private sector demand for emerging technologies is soaring, a recent McKinsey report says that the government is late in adopting them.

We have seen this before: it took the U.S. government a decade — the 1980s — to embrace digital networking. That delay did not matter much, as the rival superpower was feeble in networking and in any case, moribund.

But it matters today, as the United States is faced with diverse and mounting national security dangers, from China to climate change.

Fortunately, today’s U.S. policymakers look prepared to close the gap between private and public adoption of advanced technologies, above all for the sake of safeguarding the nation and its people — government’s highest obligation.

Interest in advanced technologies is strongest in the departments of Defense, Energy, Homeland Security, and Treasury, along with the intelligence community and NASA. DOD’s budget for research and development (R&D) is expanding by 10 percent per annum and has grown by a whopping $20 billion to $137 billion from 2022 to 2023. The stated purpose of these investments is to ensure the “sea, air, and space superiority” of U.S. military forces.