BOLD PAC aims to elect more Latinas to the House and Senate

A record number of Latinas won seats in the 118th Congress, but a Democratic political action committee is hoping to reach a new milestone in 2024.

Rep. Linda T. Sánchez, chairwoman of BOLD PAC, the campaign arm of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus, said her priority is defending incumbents and “making sure that Latino, and especially Latina, candidates are encouraged to run for office nationwide and have the resources they need to win.”

Latina voters will play a key role nationwide in 2024, Sánchez said in a statement, “especially in states like California, Pennsylvania, and Arizona that will be integral in retaking the Democratic Majority in the House, and will help determine whether Democrats defend the White House and the Senate.”

There are currently 19 Latinas in the House, 13 Democrats and six Republicans. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev. is the only Latina senator.

Sánchez, a Democrat from California who has been in Congress since 2003, is the first woman to lead BOLD PAC. All of the group’s top positions are now held by women.