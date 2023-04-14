Centrist Maine Democrat floats compromise debt limit plan

A moderate House Democrat from a key swing district is floating ideas for a short-term debt limit compromise and separate deficit reduction plan that includes policy proposals designed to appease both parties.

Rep. Jared Golden, D-Maine, co-chair of the fiscally conscious Blue Dog Coalition, wrote a letter to his constituents, published on his Substack page, to explain his policy views on the national debt and the debt limit. He said this is the first of what he plans to be a series of letters to explain his policy and political views “in a more in-depth way.”

In the letter, Golden proposed a framework for connecting the debt limit to caps on discretionary spending. He said Biden and McCarthy should negotiate a two-year budget deal that would set topline numbers for appropriations in fiscal years 2024 and 2025.

Congress could then pass a short-term debt limit suspension bill that would enact those toplines and provide time for appropriators to write fiscal 2024 spending bills to the agreed-upon cap, Golden said. And further debt limit increases could be baked into the fiscal 2024 and 2025 appropriations bills so long as they adhere to the agreed-upon toplines.

Golden also suggested proposals for further deficit reduction over the next two years, but he didn’t specifically connect those to the debt limit debate.