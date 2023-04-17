Bipartisan measure to block solar tariff waiver heads to markup

The Ways and Means Committee is slated this week to vote on a bipartisan resolution to strike down a Biden administration rule to waive tariffs on solar energy equipment from four countries in Southeast Asia.

The committee will mark up the measure during a meeting that begins at 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Rep. Bill Posey, R-Fla., is the primary sponsor of the resolution, which could limit the Biden administration's efforts to ramp up electricity production from zero-emission sources.

The resolution would nullify a Commerce Department rule to waive import tariffs on solar equipment materials, such as crystalline silicon photovoltaic cells, that are assembled in Cambodia, Malaysia, Thailand or Vietnam using parts from China.

Republicans in Congress, at times with support from Democrats, have had some success in using the Congressional Review Act to block Biden administration regulations. Posey's resolution would also use that act, a tool Congress can use to nullify recent rules as well as proposed and interim rules from federal agencies.