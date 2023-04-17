McConnell returns to Senate, urges Biden to ‘stop wasting time’ on debt ceiling

Minority Leader Mitch McConnell returned to the Senate on Monday weeks after suffering a concussion and fractured rib in a fall, jumping back into the fray by accusing President Joe Biden of taking an “extreme position” over a coming debt ceiling deadline.

“It's good to be back. I want to thank all my colleagues for their warm wishes, shared over the past few weeks,” the Kentucky Republican said on the floor, quipping of hitting his head during his tumble: “Suffice to say this isn't the first time being hardheaded has served me very well.”

But the jokes stopped there, with McConnell going right after the president hours after Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., delivered a speech at the New York Stock Exchange that also harshly criticized Biden’s negotiating style — or, as McCarthy described it, the lack of one.

“We shouldn't be working to undo this administration's mistakes. We need to secure the border, reduce crime, fight inflation and invest in America's strength and our security,” McConnell said. “On an even more basic level, President Biden and his administration are literally on the clock to negotiate a debt ceiling solution with Speaker McCarthy and the Republican majority over in the House.

“The president's economic advisers say the deadline for a solution is not far off. But his political advisers apparently think the White House position should be — listen to this — no talks and no reforms,” he added. “President Biden does not get to stick his fingers in his ears and refuse to listen, talk or negotiate. And the American … people know that the White House needs to stop wasting time and start negotiating with the speaker of the House.”