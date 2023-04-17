Pediatrician launches new PAC focused on children

A pediatrician from South Carolina is forming a new political organization focused on children’s issues.

The group, “Their Future, Our Vote,” will advocate for measures that address climate change, gun violence, childhood poverty and voting rights, among other issues. An affiliated political action committee, “Their Future PAC,” aims to raise between $5 million and $10 million to support candidates who back its agenda.

Dr. Annie Andrews, a Democrat who made an unsuccessful run for Congress last year, said she launched the effort because children are often ignored by policy makers.

“I ran for Congress to bring children's voices to Washington, and although I did not win, over the course of the campaign it became crystal clear to me that there is a huge gap in the national political landscape and that is that children continue to not be represented,’’ said Andrews, who lost to Republican Rep. Nancy Mace in South Carolina’s 1st District.

While many groups advocate for the individual issues cited by Andrews, the new PAC aims to bring a holistic approach.