Sentencing policy sparks clash over future criminal justice bills

A federal agency has given judges a new tool to reduce unusually long sentences for some prisoners if there is a change in a law, an approach Republican senators warned will hamper, if not destroy, the possibility of future criminal justice legislation.

The policy approved this month by the low-profile U.S. Sentencing Commission is deep in the legal weeds, giving guidance for federal judges on how to interpret a section of a sweeping bipartisan overhaul of the federal criminal justice system passed in 2018.

But the debate on that approach, which goes into effect in November unless Congress disapproves it, offers an inside look at the negotiations and challenges for lawmakers who want to take more steps to address racial inequality in the criminal justice system through sentencing changes.

The seven-person sentencing commission, brought back into action last year with President Joe Biden’s appointments, found common ground on new judicial guidelines addressing fentanyl-laced “fake pills” and sexual abuse against prisoners.

But the guideline on reducing sentences put the commission in the middle of the broader partisan clash over how to approach violent crime and fair punishment in the nation’s federal courts.