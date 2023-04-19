Judge declines to halt House subpoena about Trump probe

A federal judge declined Wednesday to temporarily halt a congressional subpoena for information about the investigation into Donald Trump by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, who quickly moved to appeal the ruling.

Bragg filed a lawsuit earlier this month and sought a temporary restraining order to stop a House Judiciary Committee subpoena to Mark Pomerantz, a former special assistant district attorney who took part in the office's investigation of Trump and his businesses.

U.S. District Judge Mary Kay Vyskocil held a hearing on the request Wednesday and then sided with the committee. Vyskocil, who was appointed by Trump, ruled the subpoena was issued with a valid legislative purpose and Pomerantz should comply with a subpoena that demands he appear for testimony Thursday.

“It is not the role of the federal judiciary to dictate what legislation Congress may consider or how it should conduct its deliberations in that connection,” Vyskocil wrote. “Mr. Pomerantz must appear for the congressional deposition. No one is above the law.”

Bragg indicated he would ask the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 2nd Circuit to review the decision, and his lawyer said he intends to ask for an emergency order to keep Pomerantz from having to comply while that plays out in court.