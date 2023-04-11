New York prosecutor sues to stop House subpoenas on Trump case

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg asked a federal judge Tuesday to block a House Judiciary Committee subpoena that seeks information on his office’s investigation into former President Donald Trump.

A lawsuit filed in New York federal court seeks to block a congressional subpoena for testimony from Mark Pomerantz, a former special assistant district attorney who participated in the office's investigation of Trump and his businesses.

Bragg also asks the judge to preemptively block any further subpoenas for him or his employees from the committee helmed by Ohio Republican Rep. Jim Jordan, in what the filing calls an “unprecedently brazen and unconstitutional attack” on the state investigation.

The civil case is the latest escalation in the political battle around the 34-count felony indictment Bragg entered against Trump last week in New York state court.

“Members of Congress are not free to invade New York’s sovereign authority for their or Mr. Trump’s political aims,” the lawsuit states. “Congress has no authority to ‘conduct oversight’ into District Attorney Bragg’s exercise of his duties under New York law in a single case involving a single defendant.”