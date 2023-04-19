‘King of Asphalt’ Bud Shuster dies at age 91

Former Rep. Bud Shuster of Pennsylvania, a congressional power broker whose mastery of earmarked spending and highway projects in the 1990s earned him the sobriquet “King of Asphalt,” died Wednesday at age 91.

"Chairman Shuster was a force, and our Nation’s highways, aviation system, ports and waterways, rail network, water systems, and more all benefited from his ability to bring together Members of Congress from across the political spectrum in support of infrastructure," current Transportation and Infrastructure Chairman Sam Graves, R-Mo., said in a statement. "More importantly, communities across the country and our economy were also strengthened by his leadership and achievements on these issues."

Shuster, a Republican, saw transportation as a way to benefit his struggling district in the Allegheny Mountains of south-central Pennsylvania and it became his signature issue. It also tarnished his reputation.

He was rebuked by the House Ethics Committee in the autumn of 2000 for allegedly accepting improper gifts and favoring a lobbyist — his former chief of staff, whose Alexandria townhouse Shuster often shared when in Washington.

Though reelected to Congress that November for a 15th term, Shuster lost his prize chairmanship of the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee to a term limit rule House Republicans had adopted in 1994.