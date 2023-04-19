Lawmakers ‘scratching their heads’ at lack of answers on health breach

House members on Wednesday demanded accountability for a health care data breach in which personal information of more than a dozen lawmakers, hundreds of staff members and their dependents was posted online.

The breach was the result of human error, according to Mila Kofman, executive director of the District of Columbia Health Benefit Exchange Authority. Kofman’s agency oversees DC’s health insurance marketplace, DC Health Link, which was hacked in March.

A server containing the personal information was misconfigured in a way that allowed access without proper authentication, Kofman said at a House hearing.

That misconfiguration — described as an exposed IP address — allowed hackers to access the system and unearth the personal data of at least 56,415 past and current customers, including 17 members of the House, 43 of their dependents and 585 House staff members and 231 of their dependents, Kofman testified Wednesday at a joint hearing of House Administration and House Oversight and Accountability subcommittees.

“The fact that such a breach was able to occur left our congressional community in shock,” said House Administration Oversight Subcommittee Chair Barry Loudermilk, R-Ga.