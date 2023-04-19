Resolution to restore solar tariff advances in House

The House Ways and Means Committee voted 26-13 on Wednesday to nullify a Biden administration move to waive tariffs on solar energy equipment routed from China through four other Asian nations before arriving in the United States.

All Republican panel members supported the resolution, as did Rep. Terri A. Sewell, D-Ala., who has steel-making interests in her district.

The resolution, co-sponsored by five Republicans and five Democrats, would undo a Biden administration decision to lift import tariffs on solar parts made with Chinese parts but assembled in Cambodia, Malaysia, Thailand or Vietnam, then sent to the U.S.

In violation of trade law, Chinese solar firms have used this technique to avoid tariffs, a preliminary Commerce Department investigation found.

“American workers and consumers are being cheated by this behavior,” Rep. Jason Smith, R-Mo., the committee chairman, said.