Stutzman looks for comeback with Indiana seat open

Former Rep. Marlin Stutzman says that now that his sons have grown, it's time to try to return to the House.

Stutzman, an Indiana Republican, used Tuesday's tax filing deadline as the occasion to formally launch his comeback bid.

"Through the last several years, in being a business owner and experiencing COVID, inflation, the cost of everything going through the roof and watching our federal government operate has frankly just ticked me off," Stutzman said in an interview with WANE, the CBS affiliate in Fort Wayne.

Stutzman left the House when his term expired at the beginning of 2017, having lost the Republican primary for Senate to current Sen. Todd Young. In that contest, Young managed to appeal to supporters of Donald Trump at the same time he maintained his establishment credentials.

Stutzman was a member of the conservative Freedom Caucus during his first tour in the House.