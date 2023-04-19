Supreme Court delays decision in abortion drug case

The Supreme Court gave itself more time on a decision expected Wednesday about a commonly used abortion drug, extending until Friday a temporary pause on a lower court ruling that would restrict availability of mifepristone.

Justice Samuel A. Alito Jr. issued the brief order in the challenge to the Food and Drug Administration’s two-decade old approval of mifepristone, which is used in medication abortions, keeping the drug at least temporarily available for now.

The Supreme Court has paused a district court order that would suspend the FDA approval of the drug and an appeals court ruling restricting its availability. The Supreme Court decision in the case will come less than a year after the Supreme Court’s decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization that overturned the constitutional right to an abortion.

Earlier this month, Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas issued a ruling that suspended the FDA’s original approval of mifepristone. That ruling was followed last week by a decision from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit that would allow the drug to remain on the market but reinstate conditions the FDA changed in 2016 and 2021.

Both the Department and Justice and Danco, which manufactures mifepristone, asked the Supreme Court to intervene and Alito, who handles emergency applications from the 5th Circuit, issued a temporary stay through Wednesday. Alito extended that stay until Friday.