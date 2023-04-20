Advancing the potential for tobacco harm reduction.

Today’s adult smokers are looking for alternatives.

Adult smokers are seeking new options, including those that reduce risk. In fact, our research estimates 53 percent of adult tobacco consumers ages 21+ are interested in completely switching from cigarettes to a smoke-free (non-combustible) tobacco product.1 According to a recent survey, two out of three Americans support tobacco harm reduction, an established public health strategy that supports transitioning adult smokers who can’t or won’t stop smoking to less risky tobacco products.2

Realizing the potential for tobacco harm reduction.

At Altria, we're building a diversified business model with smoke-free products to further our harm reduction goals and achieve our Vision to responsibly lead the transition of adult smokers to a smoke-free future.

Importantly, we will work within the framework that government, public health and regulatory bodies have established to communicate about reduced harm choices. And for any tobacco consumer who wants to quit, we offer access to a breadth of information from experts on how to do so successfully.