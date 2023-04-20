House committee advances disapproval resolution on gun rule

The House Judiciary Committee advanced a joint resolution Thursday that would block a Biden administration rule to strengthen regulations on firearms with stabilizing braces.

The 23-15 vote along party lines on the measure is the latest confrontation between GOP lawmakers and the administration over actions to address gun violence and mass shootings.

The rule from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives would require gun owners before June to register pistols with stabilizing braces that turn them into short-barreled rifles. Other options for gun owners include surrendering the firearm or taking off the stabilizing brace from the firearm.

House Republicans call the regulation an overreach, and have said the ATF has given conflicting messages in the past on the topic and the rule will expose unknowing gun owners to criminal liability.

Kentucky Republican Rep. Thomas Massie said during a markup that the device was designed to help people with disabilities stabilize a pistol.