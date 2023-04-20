Hydrogen energy gets ready for its close-up as US funds flow

The hydrogen rush is on.

After Congress provided $9.5 billion in funding through the 2021 public works legislation and tax credits through a 2022 climate law, politicians in Washington and U.S. states are jockeying to land federal funding for hydrogen technology demonstration projects.

Together, these pillars have triggered broad interest in hydrogen, a ubiquitous element long held out, much like nuclear fusion technology, as a potential energy Shangri-La, providing stable power with scant environmental downside.

"There's a whole bunch of talk," Laura Feinstein of the Sightline Institute, a nonprofit research organization headquartered in Seattle, said by phone. "It's kind of in that hype cycle right now."

But how the hydrogen build-out occurs in the U.S. could vary greatly, ranging from elevating a pragmatic tool to cut planet-heating gases from heavy industry, planes and ships to government-backed miscalculation that extends the lifespan of fossil energy and diverts attention from electrification.