Senate supporters rally to Labor nominee Su against GOP critics

Senate supporters of Julie Su, President Joe Biden’s Labor secretary nominee, mounted a defense of her record Thursday against Republican attacks, with several crucial votes still in question.

Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Chairman Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., accused corporate special interests of attempting to undermine support for Su, who took over as acting Labor secretary in March following Marty Walsh’s departure.

“This debate really has everything to do with the fact that Julie Su is a champion of the working class of this country who will stand up against the forces of corporate greed,” Sanders said at the nominee’s confirmation hearing. “As we speak, large multinational corporations are spending millions of dollars on ads, sometimes ugly ads, in various parts of this country trying to defeat her nomination. They know what I know, and that is that she is prepared to take on powerful special interests and stand up to the needs of those working people who desperately need defending today.”

At least three groups that publicly oppose Su — the American Trucking Associations, the National Association of Wholesaler-Distributors and Associated Builders and Contractors Inc. — reported lobbying on her nomination during the first quarter of this year.

Committee ranking Republican Bill Cassidy of Louisiana also entered into the record 50 letters from business groups opposing Su’s nomination.