Will Democrats raise the volume on expressing what they believe in?

Does this mean Democrats don’t have to be afraid anymore?

You know what I mean. Though Democratic politicians and the party itself stand for certain values and policies, sometimes, when they promote and defend them in the public square, well, they do it in a whisper. This is despite the popularity of many of these views, and despite the fact that the folks they are trying to persuade with cautious hedging were never going to vote for them in the first place.

It’s a problem Republicans traditionally have not had. No matter how extreme or unpopular the opinion, you have known exactly where they stand. Hit them with truth or logic, science or math, and you could bet they would double down. And it has worked; bluster and browbeating have the ability to drown out most everything else.

All that may be changing.

When it comes to political third rails — from abortion to gun reform to the state of our democracy — and after some nudging and throat-clearing, Democrats are acting positively positive. They are no longer sitting still while Republicans try to brand them the party that wants to kill children and send “deep-state” agents door to door to collect your water pistols, handguns and bazookas.